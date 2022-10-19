A number of activities have marked the 40th Anniversary of the 1982 PCB protests , which are recognized as the start of what is known as the environmental justice movement.
These events have focused on how Warren County residents of all races, ages and backgrounds came together in an effort to protect the local community. To offer a closer look at this history and its connection with the environmental concerns of present times, Deborah and Ken Ferruccio recently launched the podcast series, “Our Road to Walk: Then and Now.”
The related website describes the series as “a podcast detailing our 44-year history and current engagement in environmental activism.”
Construction of the PCB landfill followed years of public outcry, resistance and legal actions that came after transformer oil contaminated with toxic polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) was illegally sprayed in Warren and 13 other counties in 1978.
The state of North Carolina and the federal Environmental Protection Agency chose Warren County for the PCB landfill.
In 1982, as trucks began hauling in 10,000 loads of contaminated soil from more than 200 miles of North Carolina roadways, protestors from Warren County, supporters of their cause and civil rights activists marched and lay down in front of the trucks. More than 500 arrests were made during about a six-week period, and what is now known as the environmental justice movement was born.
Through their podcast series, Deborah and Ken Ferruccio want to show that local efforts to stop the PCB landfill involved many hours of hard work by many people even before the protests began.
“What we want the people of the world to know is about ordinary people,” Deborah said. “Everybody spoke up at the right time.”
She noted that “spoke up at the right time” does not necessary mean saying something out load, but that people brought their expertise, experience, talents, concerns and opinions to the growing number of local activists when they were needed.
Deborah said that she and Ken have maintained an “amazing story of many Warren County people” in some 2,000 folders.
The files originated from a seemingly ordinary project — planting a home garden. Deborah and Ken moved to Warren County in 1977 and found an instant connection to the area.
“When we saw the cabin in Afton, we knew that was where we wanted to live,” Ken said.
He and Deborah loved the quiet setting where they could feel closer to nature and the friendliness of their neighbors and other nearby residents.
When they planted a garden, they hoped to obtain some newspapers that they could use as mulch. A neighbor provided a stack, which happened to be arranged in chronological order. When Ken and Deborah took a closer look, they found articles about a PCB landfill which would be located in Afton and a public hearing coming up not long afterward.
By morning, file folders were filling up with the start of what would become years of research related to the PCB landfill. Deborah and Ken kept many records related to the landfill — newspaper accounts, radio recordings of public hearings and county commissioners’ meetings, and accounts related to the Warren County residents who came together to try to stop the landfill.
Deborah and Ken proudly recalled the sight of hundreds of people who attended the initial public hearing, which lasted well into the early morning hours.
From those beginnings, the people of Warren County continued to work together in research and, later, plans for protests, in a spirit of unity that broke down many of the barriers of the time.
“Warren County stood, and it has made all the difference nationally and globally,” Ken said.
He and Deborah hope to share the history — from the initial gatherings through the protests — in their podcast series. Episodes to this point have included the following:
• “Then: E1—The Making of the Movement”
• “Then: E2—1982 Civil Disobedience”
• “Now: E3—Pollution is not Somewhere Over There”
• “Then: E4—The Midnight PCB Dumpings: The Making of a Public Health Crisis”
• “Then: E5—Connecting the Dots-The Picture Unfolds”
Podcasts may be accessed via the website, OurRoadToWalk.com. Background information and a photograph accompany each episode.
Through the podcasts, Deborah and Ken hope to make viewers feel that they are part of each experience from the efforts of Warren County residents to research the science, technology and regulations related to the PCB landfill and their conclusions to the process to prepare for the protests themselves.
They want to convey the strong bonds formed by the people of all ages who worked together and the “multi-racial community experience” as local residents marched with civil rights leaders.
The podcasts are also designed to share the voices of local residents by highlighting transcribed records of what was said, including public sentiment at the public hearings and county commissioners’ meetings.
However, the podcasts are not intended as merely a record of history. They will also focus on the environmental concerns of the present day. Ken and Deborah aim to address the causes of environmental problems, not just the effects.
“The problem of waste continues to be something we are all responsible for,” Deborah said.
After 44 years, Warren County remains a special place for Deborah and Ken Ferruccio. They attribute their strong feelings to the people’s determination to protect the community when it counted the most.
“There is something about Warren County, something different about this place,” Deborah said. “It is magical.”
The podcast series, “Our Road to Walk: Then and Now,” may be accessed at OurRoadToWalk.com.
