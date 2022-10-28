Woodland owners are invited to a Forestry Field Day, scheduled for Nov. 18 at Buck Spring Park in Warren County. The program will start at 9 a.m. and conclude around 1:30 p.m. This is a free event with lunch provided, thanks to support from various sponsors.
Instruction and updates will be provided by representatives from several agencies, including N.C. Cooperative Extension, N.C. Forest Service and USDA. Topics to be covered include: forest pests, timber valuation, cost share programs and more.
Registration is required. For more information and to register, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/manageyourwoods or call 252-257-3640.
