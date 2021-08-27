The Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments has been granted membership by the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency under the 2021 cycle of the Essential-Single Family Rehabilitation Loan Pool Program.
Funding from the program will assist with essential and critical repairs to single-family homes that are owned and occupied by lower-income households. These repairs help veterans, seniors and persons with disabilities stay in their homes, saving on health care and long-term care costs.
Major eligibility requirements are as follows:
• The home must be located in Warren County.
• The home must be owner-occupied.
• Site built and off frame modular units will be eligible for consideration; however, manufactured housing is not eligible for assistance.
• The house must have a full-time household member who is an older adult (age 62+), disabled or a veteran, or a household with a child under the age of 6 whose health is threatened by the presence of lead hazards.
• The gross annual household income must not exceed 80 percent of the area median income for Warren County.
• The property cannot have been repaired or rehabilitated with public funding of $30,000 or more within the past 10 years.
• The cost of rehabilitation cannot exceed the ESFRLP2021 Program Guideline limit of $30,000.
Applications are available by calling Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments at 252-436-2040 or visiting the Kerr-Tar COG website at kerrtarcog.org.
Applications should be returned as soon as possible, but no later than Nov. 5 at noon to Kerr-Tar COG, PO Box 709, Henderson, NC 27536 or to 1724 Graham Ave., Henderson.
