Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering Winter Art Time at John Graham Gym on Saturday, Jan. 21.
This free program provides all supplies needed to paint a pre-printed winter art canvas. It is a good program for beginners, as well as other interested painters. There are two options for participation:
• Option 1: 9 a.m. for adults only
• Option 2: 10:30 a.m. for youth and adults
Registration is being accepted through Jan. 11, 2023. There is limited space.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-5 p,m. at the Parks and Recreation Office located at 113 Wilcox Street, Warrenton.
For more information or to register, visit the Warren County website at www.warrencountync.com or call the office at 252-257-2272.
Parks and Recreation is happy to have volunteers for this and other programs. Interested persons may submit volunteer applications and background checks online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
