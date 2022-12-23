Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering Winter Art Time at John Graham Gym on Saturday, Jan. 21.

This free program provides all supplies needed to paint a pre-printed winter art canvas. It is a good program for beginners, as well as other interested painters. There are two options for participation:

• Option 1: 9 a.m. for adults only

• Option 2: 10:30 a.m. for youth and adults

Registration is being accepted through Jan. 11, 2023. There is limited space.

Registration can be completed:

• Online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation

• Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-5 p,m. at the Parks and Recreation Office located at 113 Wilcox Street, Warrenton.

For more information or to register, visit the Warren County website at www.warrencountync.com or call the office at 252-257-2272.

Parks and Recreation is happy to have volunteers for this and other programs. Interested persons may submit volunteer applications and background checks online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.