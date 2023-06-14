During its June 5 monthly meeting, the Warren County Board of Commissioners confirmed the assessment roll and the assessment rate of $5,404.87 per parcel related to the paving project for Pleasant Hills Subdivision in Soul City. This action, and the public hearing about the matter which preceded the board’s regular meeting, represented the next steps after the completion of the project.
No citizens made comments during the public hearing.
Charla Duncan, county Community & Economic Development Director, said that the county board of commissioners in August 2021 approved a final assessment resolution for the road paving project. The action came because some 90 percent of property owners at the existing Pleasant Hills Subdivision petitioned the county for critical repairs to existing roads in the subdivision.
She said that petitioning property owners asked the county to exercise its assessment authority as outlined by North Carolina General Statutes to finance capital costs associated with repairing roads that included Rocky Creek Drive to Crescent Lane to Pine Shadow Lane to Cedar Brook Circle to Nutbush Lane to Sandstone Lane to Sandy Creek Lane. The assessment would cover 87 lots.
Duncan said that the road paving project, which has been completed, was overseen by Warren County Public Works and The Wooten Company. She added that the roads in Pleasant Hills Subdivision have been constructed to North Carolina Department of Transportation standards. Duncan said that the street may be added to the state maintained system when a sufficient number of homes are constructed and the roadway is found to be in an acceptable state of maintenance when petitioned for addition.
The final cost of the project is $587,779.07. Duncan said that this expense is being covered through a cost share agreement with WW Properties of Henderson, which will construct homes on the undeveloped parcels. The developer will pay 20 percent of the project costs. The county will assess the remaining 80 percent, or $470,223.25, Duncan said.
She indicated that the $5,404.87 final assessment per lot can be paid back annually for up to 10 years. Duncan also said that through its initial resolution, the board of county commissioners voted to hold the assessment in abeyance for five years, meaning that there will be five years before property owners receive their first bill from the Warren County tax administrator. Property owners will receive their first bill in 2028, and the deadline for full payment will be June 5. 2028. An annual interest rate of 1 percent will be charged.
Duncan said that property owners may pay the assessment off before 2038. Those wishing to utilize this option should contact the Warren County tax administrator.
Other business
In other business, the board:
• Appointed Nikki Dickerson, deputy finance director, as interim finance director after the departure of Lee Faines. The board also approved a $5,000 increase in salary for Dickerson during the time she serves in the interim director’s position.
• Heard comments from Warren County Board of Education Chairperson Jennifer Sims, Mariam Boyd Elementary School Principal Kendra Davis and a Mariam Boyd student about visits to two Wake County elementary schools as plans move forward for a potential consolidated elementary school in Warren County. They discussed community partnerships which broadened the types of programs available for students. Speakers also highlighted classes that were offered based upon student interests.
• Adopted a resolution of opposition to state legislation under consideration which, if approved, prohibits cities from expanding their extraterritorial jurisdiction beyond that existing on June 1, 2023; caps maximum lot sizes for single-family detached dwellings, single-family attached dwellings, and two-family dwellings at 8,700 square feet; and establishes a minimum residential density of not less than five units per acre. Concerns raised included lack of guidance about how to zone areas once in ETJs and limits on how towns extend water and sewer into these areas.
• Approved a project ordinance stating that the board authorizes the use of $250,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding for broadband, providing matching funds to the Charter/Spectrum GREAT Grant award and $50,000 to support a Community and Economic Development Initiative to provide marketing support for small businesses in the county. This action leaves a remaining balance in ARPA funds received by the county of $3,532,515.
• Approved an amendment to the grant project ordinance for the American Rescue Plan Act —Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds for fiscal year 2022-23 to include broadband, the marketing and branding program and the following: $518,984 for vehicles (Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Services, Emergency Medical Services and Recreation); $100,000 for outdoor fitness (Warren County Recreation Complex); $278,610 for John Graham Gym shelter renovations; $44,000 for ATCOM mitigation (emails); $50,000 for WiFi at the Board of Elections and Recreation; and $2,540,921 to support public safety and health services salaries and benefits.
• Approved the scope of work presented by The Wooten Company for architectural engineering services related to the transition of the historic Warren County Fairgrounds property on Ridgeway Street in Warrenton to serve as the permanent home of the Warren County Farmers Market in an amount not to exceed $114,000. Information presented in the board’s agenda packet notes that there is $80,300 remaining in Rural Transformation Grant funds in the fiscal year 2023 budget, and that the fiscal year 2023 budget allocates $250,000 in the capital budget for the project.
• Re-appointed Michele Stallings for a second three-year term and Derek Alston for a third three-year term to the Recreation Commission. Terms will end on April 30, 2026.
• Appointed Nicole Grant (chief court counselor) and Rolanda Hedgepeth (Clerk of Court designated alternate) to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.
• Appointed Evelyn Woodson and Robert Steverson to first two-year terms on the Planning Board with terms to end on May 31, 2025; and re-appointed of Robert may to a second three-year term on the Planning Board with term ended May 31, 2026.
• Moved the date of the July board of commissioners’ regular meeting from July 3 to July 10 due to the Independence Day holiday.
