Graduation season will begin in Warren County on Friday, May 19, as 21 members of the Class of 2023 will earn their diplomas during commencement exercises beginning at 6 p.m.
The graduation ceremony will be held in the gymnasium at Warren County Middle School, located at 118 Campus Drive, Warrenton.
The keynote speaker will be former Congresswoman Eva Clayton, who represented the First Congressional District, which includes Warren County.
A number of students are scheduled to be on the program. A’nya Alston will present the Tribute to Teachers and Staff. Maria Reyes will give the Academic Address. Mark Jones, Jr. will introduce the keynote speaker. Sarah Labra-Franco will present the Tribute to Parents. Savannah Oswald will give the Farewell.
Tickets are not required for the graduation ceremony.
The first two weeks of June will also be busy as other local seniors turn their tassels during commencement exercises.
The graduation ceremony for the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School Class of 2023 will be held on Friday, June 2.
Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School seniors will receive their diplomas during a joint graduation ceremony on June 10.
