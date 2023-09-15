Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Warrenton Church of God Fellowship Hall in Warrenton. President Dr. Sylvia Alston welcomed chapter members and guests.
The highlight of the meeting was a presentation by Dr. Teresa Cowan, the DKG Southeast Regional Director, who represents the 11-state southeast area on the DKG International Administrative Board.
Dr. Cowan spoke about personal engagement in Delta Kappa Gamma, drawing context from DKG International President Debbie LeBlanc’s emphasis at the International Conference held in Phoenix this year—“Moving Forward with Vitality, Relevance, and Sustainability in Our Changing World.” She pointed out that vitality brings energy, strength, creativity and benefits to the organization, paving the way for growth; relevance promotes growth and innovations that appeal to educators in this day and age; and sustainability results from relationships and engagements that ensure the continuation of the organization. She challenged the group with, “If Gamma Chi ceased to exist tomorrow, would anybody know; would anybody care?”
On behalf of the Gamma Chi Chapter, President Alston presented Dr. Cowan with a card stating that a donation will be made to the NC DKG Educational Foundation in her honor, a red rose floral bouquet, and a Gamma Chi bag.
Awards Committee Chair Ashley Barnette recognized 10 members who qualified for the Gamma Chi Member Excellence Award with certificates and pins. To achieve this honor, members had to complete a form that measured their attendance, participation, financial contributions, networking and lifelong learning over the past year, and then score enough points to qualify. Twelve members were presented certificates and pins in recognition for their milestones in membership. Finally, 14 members who had perfect attendance at the meetings last year received certificates and pins.
Barnette presented Norma Retzlaff with the Golden Key Award from the chapter. The Golden Key Award honors members who have made significant contributions to DKG at various levels of the Society. In encouraging and recognizing leadership potential of members with six or less years of membership, Barnette presented Gail Coleman with the Gamma Chi Rising Star Award. Retzlaff’s name and Coleman’s name will be submitted as nominees for the NC DKG Golden Key and Rising Star Awards to be presented at the 2024 NC DKG Convention next spring.
The Beginning Teacher Support Chair Norma Retzlaff commended members on all the items brought to give to the new teachers in Warren County. A goodie bag stuffing will be held later, and the bags will be distributed during American Education week, Nov. 13-17.
The meeting ended with a raffle. Money raised by the raffle will be used to provide assistance to the two community libraries, Warren County Memorial Library and Littleton Library, and also to the NC DKG Educational Foundation. The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
