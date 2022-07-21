Another summer tradition will continue this weekend as the Ridgeway Historical Society sponsors the 9th Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k on Saturday, July 23, beginning at 8 a.m. Runners and walkers should meet at the Community Center on the grounds near Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, 660 US Hwy. 1.
The event draws runners and walkers of all skill levels from the Warren County area, Raleigh, Durham, and as far away as Richmond and Suffolk, Va.
“People say it is one of the best races,” said Ridgeway Historical Society President Tommy Tucker, who participates in the 5k every year.
Last year’s 5k drew participants ranged in age from 6 to 82. Some of them were first-time runners or walkers. However, a number of people have made running the Cantaloupe 5k an annual tradition. Among them is Val Price of Raleigh, a veteran who finished second among men age 70 and older last year at the age of 75.
Tucker, a 5k enthusiast, met Price at a race some years ago. The two quickly became friends. Price has run every Cantaloupe 5k, Tucker said. Price also helps to sponsor the event.
This is just one of the friendships that Tucker built through the races in which he participates.
“I’ve met many friends through running,” he said.
Meeting new friends and enjoying a summer morning outside while working to stay in shape are just part of what to expect with the Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k.
Runners and walkers may register online clockworkracetiming.com until July 22 at 8 p.m. The registration fee is $30. Race-day registration and packet pickup will begin Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. inside the Community Center.
This year’s certified course will follow a slightly different route. From the grounds of the Community Center, participants will cross a field to Ridgeway Drewry Road. From there, the route will follow Ridgeway Drewry Road to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, turn right onto Poplar Mount Road for a short distance and return to the Ridgeway Community Center. A water station will be set up at the church.
Refreshments will be available inside the air-conditioned Community Center after the race. In honor of the melon that made Ridgeway famous, all participants will receive a cantaloupe.
Awards in each age group will be presented after the race.
While the race is timed for competitive runners, Tucker reminds the public than non-competitive runners and walkers are always welcome and encouraged to participate.
He also noted that a number of extra Cantaloupe 5k T-shirts are available. Those who are not interested in running or running the course may contact Tucker to obtain one.
For more information about the Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k, visit clockworkracetiming.com or call Tommy Tucker at 252-213-0429.
