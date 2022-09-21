The Norlina Board of Adjustments on Monday night heard public questions and concerns regarding a special use permit request for a planned unit development at the end of Terrell Street.
Developer Michael Hurt of Hurt, LLC originally discussed plans for what is tentatively named Parktown Villages during a special meeting of the board of adjustment in late August.
The planned unit development, or PUD, would be situated on a 70-acre parcel owned by Poplar Creek Properties. A PUD is defined as a community of single-family homes, and sometimes condominiums or townhomes, where every homeowner belongs to a homeowners association.
The property proposed for Parktown Villages is located off Walker Avenue and is next to land where the Kenya Christian Fellowship of America plans to constructs its Retreat and Cultural Center.
During Monday’s hearing, Hurt said that the proposed development would address a need for housing that is expected to grow with the construction of the Retreat and Cultural Center and ongoing growth in Warren County and the South Hill, Va., area.
He described the proposed Parktown Villages as consisting of single family homes, condominiums and a small number of duplexes for a total of around 400 doors. Apartments would be housed in three-story buildings of 24 units each, and condominiums would be two stories. Hurt noted that there would be multiple single family homes of various sizes.
He anticipates that the project will include about 150 apartment units and 20 duplex units with the remainder of the housing to be in the form of single family homes with a market price around $200,000. The smallest building footprint for a home is expected to be 1,000 square feet.
Hurt noted that his company has constructed similar planned unit developments in several locations in North Carolina, including Rocky Mount.
The property designated for Parktown Villages wraps around the community-owned Norlina pool. Hurt said that his company would like to partner with those who own the pool to develop a ball field and community building for the people of Norlina.
He described a phased construction plan that would need between five and 10 years to complete. The first phase would involve single family homes in an area off Walker Avenue near the entrance to the Northwoods Neighborhood. Hurt told the public that he would focus on constructing the initial group of homes and selling them before moving to the next phase of construction.
When the development is complete, entrances would run from Walker Avenue and Terrell Street.
Hurt indicated that the development would contribute to Norlina’s economic development and double the town’s tax base.
The first concern mentioned by the audience involved confusion that might result from the development’s proposed name because a Parktown community already exists in Warren County. Hurt replied that the name can be changed to avoid confusion.
Many concerns from the audience involved traffic-related issues, such as whether Terrell Street would be wide enough to handle increased traffic and whether turn lanes would be needed to handle the flow of traffic at the Terrell Street and Walker Avenue entrances.
Hurt said that the North Carolina Department of Transportation will require capital improvements as construction moves forward. He noted that most of the Parktown Villages residents will enter and exit from Walker Avenue instead of Terrell Street.
Norlina Director of Public Works Blaine Reese added that using a curb and gutter system to handle stormwater drainage along Terrell Street would also increase the usable area of the street, effectively making it wider.
Hurt told the audience that half of the property to be utilized for the development is located within the Norlina town limits. He said that he hopes that the town will annex the section that is currently considered outside the town limits.
“We want to give Norlina disposable income that it hasn’t had for some time, give people a place to live and help the community,” Hurt said.
The Norlina Board of Adjustments will scheduled a special meeting to vote on whether to bring a favorable recommendation to the Norlina Town Board. Final approval for the special use permit will come from the town board.
A pdf of the concept plan is attached to this article at top left.
