The Triton Point Property Owners Association is hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11 from 8:30-10 p.m. to commemorate the tragedy of 9/11 2001.
The event will take place at the traffic circle located at the end of Rachel Road (Littleton), 1.3 miles north of Hwy. 903.
The program itself will begin at 9 p.m. with the flag flying high and searchlights lighting it up.
The speaker, a retired Navy officer who was stationed at the Pentagon at that time, will share some not-usually-known information about the Pentagon.
First responders will be represented. Hot dogs, chips, beverages and ice cream will be served. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
