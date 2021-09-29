Warren County Sheriff's Office.jpg

Pictured, from the left, at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are Vicky Stokes, Senior Center manager; Major John Branche and Dolores Clark, Senior Center volunteer.

 

For National Thank a Police Officer Day on Saturday, Sept. 18, the Warren County Senior Center staff and volunteers delivered cupcakes and thank you cards to local law enforcement agencies to thank them for their service to the community. Thank you cards and dozens of cupcakes were delivered to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Warrenton Police Department, and the Norlina Police Department on Friday, Sept. 17, as an acknowledgement of appreciation.

Norlina Police Department.jpg

At the Norlina Police Department, Dolores Clark, Senior Center volunteer presents a thank-you card and cupcakes to Lt. Anthony Hargrove.

 
Warrenton Police Department.jpg

Pictured, from the left, at the Warrenton Police Department are Senior Center Manager Vicky Stokes, Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane, Senior Center volunteer Dolores Clark and Senior Center Nutrition Site Manager Larry Johnson.

 

 