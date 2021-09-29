Pictured, from the left, at the Warrenton Police Department are Senior Center Manager Vicky Stokes, Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane, Senior Center volunteer Dolores Clark and Senior Center Nutrition Site Manager Larry Johnson.
For National Thank a Police Officer Day on Saturday, Sept. 18, the Warren County Senior Center staff and volunteers delivered cupcakes and thank you cards to local law enforcement agencies to thank them for their service to the community. Thank you cards and dozens of cupcakes were delivered to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Warrenton Police Department, and the Norlina Police Department on Friday, Sept. 17, as an acknowledgement of appreciation.
