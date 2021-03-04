County commissioners approved nearly $150,000 in hazard pay for certain county staff Monday night after adding additional employees and a third pay tier to a draft list previously considered by county administration.
In a report during the commissioners’ monthly meeting, County Manager Vincent Jones and Human Resources Manager Beverly Foster said that 177 requests for hazard pay were made by department directors and 148 approved to receive hazard pay.
Commissioners adopted a hazard pay policy in December to allow use of federal Coronavirus Relief Funds received last year in such a way. The policy established two-tier eligibility guidelines during a state of emergency for full-time and part-time employees to be considered for hazard pay.
Jones proposed hazard pay of $1,200 for full-time Tier 1 employees and $600 for full-time Tier 2 employees, with part-time employees receiving half that amount. Monday night, he said that a third tier at $300 could be added for the 24 employees not approved, but eligible, under the policy, to receive hazard pay to show that the county valued their service.
Foster said that Tier 3 approvals represent the following departments: veterans services, public utilities, public works, parks and recreation, senior center and register of deeds.
Commissioners approved total hazard pay of $147,900 for 172 employees, as well as revisions to the hazard pay policy.
Chairman Tare “T” Davis asked if there could be another opportunity to give hazard pay, and Jones said there could if the county were under a declared emergency.
In a related matter, earlier in the meeting the board approved a budget amendment decreasing the sheriff’s department public safety officer salary budget by $534,659 that was reimbursed by Coronavirus Relief Funds that the county received. This savings was re-budgeted in Miscellaneous Appropriations to be used for other needs, including the hazard pay.
On Tuesday, Foster told the newspaper she didn’t have a date for when employees would receive the hazard pay.
Other action
In other matters, the board:
• Took no action following a public hearing on proposed text amendments to the zoning ordinance regarding setbacks under the PUD-CR conditional use permit provisions and sent the matter back to the planning board for further study.
• Heard a report from the county’s auditing firm that the county received a clean annual audit for the fiscal year ending June 2020, with expenditures coming in significantly under budget and $2.4 million added to fund balance, or cash available for spending. The county’s tax collection percentage for fiscal year 2020 was 96.74, down slightly from 97.24 the previous year.
• Received an update on restarting recreation sports programming; no start date was given.
• Approved a three-year lease for Department of Social Services Child Support office space at $34,668.
• Approved bids at the Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park at Soul City for renovation to the basketball courts, $116,644, and resurfacing of tennis courts, $35,135, in conjunction with a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund 50/50 matching grant.
• Made appointments/reappointments to the Macon Rural Fire District Tax Board, Norlina Volunteer Fire Department Tax Board and recreation commission.
• Approved support of a bill before the state legislature to authorize a 5 percent occupancy tax in Warren County on certain overnight lodging facilities. Once approved by the General Assembly, the county would have to hold a public hearing before formally levying the tax. Some accommodation rentals are exempt.
• Waived landfill tipping fees not to exceed $200 for Greenwood Baptist Church for disposal of construction debris.
