The Warren County Board of Education recently approved a scenario for expansion and construction at the current Warren New Tech High School building to transform it into a countywide, consolidated elementary school. This action is among the latest steps as the school system considers whether to consolidate the elementary schools.
The board’s decision allows for further study, including community input, that will ultimately lead to a design recommendation to utilize if consolidation takes place,
The proposed $30 million expansion and construction project is being funded by the NC Department of Public Instruction Needs Based Public School Capital Fund 2021 grant.
Board action came during its March regular meeting. While this decision came earlier this month, discussion about school system facility needs is nothing new.
Background
School facility needs have been an ongoing concern for Warren County Schools. When an outside company evaluated school system buildings several years ago, the condition of the elementary schools was identified as a major concern because the buildings were constructed between 1957 and 1969. However, the cost of the recommended renovations, additions and new construction made the projects unfeasible.
Last school year, discussion about school facility needs returned to the forefront of school system consideration. Warren County Schools’ Maintenance Department assessed school buildings across the district, and Cary-based consulting firm NEMA Management studied the current Warren County Middle School/Warren County High School site for property space, buildings and infrastructure.
At that time, NEMA Management recommended using the Highway 158 bypass, Warrenton, campus that covers Warren County Middle School, Warren County High School and Warren New Tech High School as a central campus that would house one countywide elementary school, one countywide middle school and one countywide high school. Plans called for the Warren New Tech High School and Warren Early College High School programs to continue.
Recommendations included renovations and construction at the 22,000-square-foot Warren New Tech High School building for eventual use as a consolidated elementary school.
February discussion
During the board of education’s February work session, representatives of Durham-based EVOKE Studio Architecture presented three options, or scenarios, for expansion. Each option moved Warren New Tech High School to a wing of Warren County High School.
At the time, EVOKE Co-founder and Design Principal Edwin Harris told the board that the school system’s project budget would enable the elementary school building to accommodate 600 students. However, he said that number is 229 below the current number of elementary students.
Two of the three scenarios that EVOKE presented would not allow enough room for future expansion: building a 60,000-square-foot addition as one long structure and building the addition as two stories instead of one. The two-story addition would involved additional expenses related to installing an elevator and stairs.
EVOKE recommended a scenario that would involve building an L-shaped addition that would make school administration the center hub of the building with wings to house classrooms. This scenario, titled “hub,” would easily allow space for a future addition, and the wing design would provide an easy way to divide space for playgrounds for younger and older students.
The approved scenario
During the board’s March meeting, EVOKE representatives presented a revised scenario based upon the original hub design that would enable the building to accommodate all elementary students without the need for a future addition. Superintendent Keith Sutton referred to this scenario as the full buildout.
The preliminary rendering to represents the revised scenario shows the addition as a U-shaped design. EVOKE will conduct a feasibility study in order to develop the actual design which will be presented to the board.
However, the full buildout option raises the project cost from $30 million to $42 million.
“We feel like it is in the best interest to go on and consider the full buildout,” Sutton said. “We would have to work with our partners at the county to try to figure out how we might finance the additional funding needed to complete the buildout.”
The board approved this revised scenario for the study of future consolidation.
The action allows EVOKE to move forward with the feasibility study to determine the best design to meet school system needs. Sutton indicated that EVOKE will offer opportunities for community engagement as the process moves forward.
Sutton indicated that there is much more information to be gathered before the board will make a decision on whether to consolidate the elementary schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.