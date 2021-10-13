Monday night, the Warrenton Town Board heard from Town Administrator Robert Davie about training opportunities, geared toward governments, that focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.
One training is being offered locally through the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments in December. The N.C. League of Municipalities is offering similar training.
Commissioner Mark Wethington said he hoped that for something like the one-day training the COG is offering, there would be plenty of space for not only the board, but a diversity of town staff.
“Do we agree that we all need to build our understanding of racial equity, diversity and inclusion as a group,” Commissioner Edna Scott, the only African-American on an otherwise all white board, asked.
Commissioner Mary Hunter replied that was one of the goals set during a planning workshop the board previously held, which was done prior to Scott being appointed as a commissioner.
“Having said that, how can we ensure that our mayor, our board members, and staff participate in this effort,” Scott asked.
Commissioner John Blalock said that employees could be mandated to attend, but commissioners could not.
“We’re all elected,” he said. “We can recommend and suggest, but to say that you’ve got to be there, you can’t do that.”
Mayor Walter Gardner and Commissioner Mike Coffman both gave examples of work-related conflicts that could interfere with training.
“I can see that there is a racial problem here in Warrenton, and we need to address it,” Scott said.
“I think we certainly can do that as a group,” Gardner said.
Wethington asked if department heads and certain staff could be required to attend, and Gardner said it depended on when the training would be held, keeping in mind town operations.
Scott said she was concerned about the diversity of the people who would be attending, and said she didn’t know the racial makeup of department heads.
Gardner said department heads — the police chief and public works director, both white — were sitting in the room.
“Well, take a look at that. How diverse is it?” Scott said. “If you want to really address diversity issues. Question. Take a look around the room. How diverse is it? Are you going to get a true picture of what’s needed in the town in terms of diversity, inclusion and equity?”
“It’s a discussion about those subjects, regardless of the color of your skin. So yes, those things will be addressed at the meeting,” Commissioner Kimberly Harding replied.
Wethington said he would like to see the town do the training, but would have to work hard at who attends or there’s no point in doing it. Scott agreed.
Other matters
The board approved the following:
- A Capital Improvement Plan for the sewer collection system.
- A grant project ordinance and agreement for a $5,000 NC IDEA grant to pay for teachers for two Ice House classes at Frontier Warren.
- An application for Play’d Out children’s game room on South Hall Street contingent on confirmation that it falls within the ordinance guidelines of the distancing game room definition.
- The planting of a Star Magnolia and placement of a small stone memorial marker along the walking path at Hayley-Haywood Park by the husband of the late Sylvia Fletcher, who organized annual Peace Day walks at the park.
The board agreed to obtain an estimate on paving or otherwise resurfacing the walking trail at Hayley-Haywood Park, at request of Commissioner Scott. Discussion included the possibility of grant funding or private donations and a town match.
Davie reported that he is obtaining a third quote for the South Main parking lot. He said one quote had come in at $308,508.
Also, during citizens comments, the board heard from Yvette Roberts about issues including $15,000 the town spent on Hayley-Haywood Park and information related to Frontier Warren.
