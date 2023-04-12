Warrenton town commissioners extended the lease on two South Main Street buildings Monday night, one that will house a small grocery store and the other that will continue a partnership with the Research Triangle Foundation through Frontier Warren.
The opening in 2020 of two vacant storefronts for Frontier Warren helped bring new entrepreneurship to Main Street, with one building offering 10 office spaces and the other providing co-working space and a place for training sessions, county meetings, and community events.
The project was made possible through a partnership with the Research Triangle Foundation, which oversees Research Triangle Park. It was the first partnership in the Park’s 60-year history.
Both the town of Warrenton and Warren County signed on to provide financial assistance, with the county, through a Memorandum of Understanding with the town, agreeing to provide $10,000 a year for the first two years.
During the Warrenton meeting on Monday, the town board voted unanimously to approve the three-year lease extension, with Commissioner Al Fleming, who owns the buildings, abstaining.
Town Administrator Robert Davie said that the building rental, at $1,500 per month each, would remain unchanged. The Frontier Warren building at 136 South Main generates $3,000 to $4,000 more in income than expenses, Davie said; the second Frontier Warren building, at 140 South Main, will become the new grocery store operated by Henderson Fruit and Produce. As an incentive, the town is waiving the monthly rental for a year.
Davie said he had been notified that Warren County will no longer be providing financial support.
In an email to Davie from Charla Duncan, Community and Economic Development director for Warren County, Duncan wrote that the county Economic Development Commission board voted to not fund the project. She stated that concerns for the EDC board were the change in scope from a co-working location to a single-retailer/Vance County existing business at the 140 South Main location when the original agreement with the county was based on other terms; and the town waiving first-year rent, with the question of taxpayer dollars going to pay rent to a private property owner (Al Fleming) on behalf of a private enterprise (the grocery store).
Duncan’s email states that County Attorney Shiekel Richardson reviewed the arrangement and provided to the EDC board that, “generally speaking, local governments are not allowed to directly provide funding to a private enterprise. Case law does allow for economic development incentives to be given to a single business if a larger public good can be derived from the project. Usually, this is tied to new, significant taxable capital investment and the creation of new jobs.”
Duncan went on to state that since Henderson Fruit and Produce has limited capital invested in the project, meaning no new construction to create new, taxable ad valorem tax revenue for the town or county, and is creating a limited number of jobs, legal advice was that this particular project did not meet what is allowable for one single business.
When questioned about the arrangement with Henderson Fruit and Produce, Davie told the newspaper that the town is working closely with the UNC School of Government to structure the incentive agreement.
Recruiting a grocery store to the county seat has been a top goal for the Warrenton Town Board since Just Save closed in July 2018.
Other items
The board took action on the following agenda items:
● Approved changes to the Tree Canopy Ordinance affecting new construction and approved a Public Panhandling, Begging, Charitable and Political Solicitation Ordinance.
● Approved a service agreement with a new information technology provider; a Golden LEAF grant application for stormwater repairs up to $250,000 with no match; and resolutions for NC Department of Environmental Quality Grant applications of $500,000 with no match, adopting an updated Wastewater Treatment Plant Asset Management Plan and adopting an updated Capital Improvement Plan for the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Also, regarding work on the new budget, the board heard from the town administrator that the coming fiscal year will be a financially tight one. Davie said it would be difficult to balance the budget without dipping into cash reserves; he noted that this would be the 15th year the tax rate had not increased.
One penny on the tax rate brings in $6,500 in revenue.
