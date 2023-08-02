LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record
“Ties That Bind”—The Heritage Quilters Giving Circle recently completed a quilt incorporating a number of neckties belonging to the late Costel Evans, a longtime educator. Mr. Evans was known as a “dapper” dresser with handsome suits and exquisite neckties. The quilt was not only constructed by the Heritage Quilters of Warren County but designed as well. Several family members were present when his widow, Eunice Evans, and daughter Jamytta Cheryl Bell-Hyman picked up the quilt last week. Evans worked with Warren County Schools for 37 1/2 years before retiring in late 2009.
