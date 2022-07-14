Registration has opened for North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s Corn and Soybean Field Day, which will begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 9 at the Oxford Tobacco Research Station.
Sponsors include AgVenture, Farm Bureau of Granville County, Southern States, the Corn Growers Association of North Carolina, Inc., NC Soybean Producers Association and FarmPLUS Insurance Services.
Information will be presented by Ryan Heiniger, and Drs. Ron Heiniger and Rachel Vann.
At least one hour N, O, D and X pesticide recertification credit is available.
Breakfast and a trade show will be provided.
Register at go.nscu.edu/cornsoybeanfieldday22 or by calling 336-599-1195.
