Warren County Schools’ Career and Technical Education program has received a $50,000 state CTE Modernization and Support Grant designed to modernize CTE programming, materials, training and development in schools serving grades six through eight.
The grant funding will allow the local school system to purchase a $45,370 College & Career Ready Lab as approved by the Warren County Board of Education during its Jan. 24 work session/business meeting. The cost of setup and assembly is estimated at $2,600, bringing the total investment to $47,970.
The state grant process identified Paxton/Patterson Labs of Illinois as the company to provide the learning system for Warren County Schools. According to its website, Paxton/Patterson Labs offers a number of labs and resources designed for college and career preparation, including college discovery labs, college & career ready labs and STEM learning systems, along with labs focusing on health science careers and building skills.
Derrick Fogg, WCS director of Career and Technical Education, said that the College & Career Ready Lab will be implemented at Warren County Middle School in the 2023-24 school year.
He said that this year, WCMS students have the opportunity to prepare for college and careers through instruction on employability skills, introduction to computer science and introduction to personal finance. Fogg said that the College & Career Ready learning system will complete the school’s college and career ready lab program.
The grant funding that Warren County Schools received is part of $2 million in grant funding awarded to around 50 school districts across the state. Superintendent Keith Sutton said that rural districts were given priority in the competitive grant process.
He added that the grant is part of a state effort to increase the Career and Technical Education focus at the middle school level. Sutton said that the state aims to “try to have more exposure to CTE in the middle grades through a career exploration module.”
The module would not be the same as CTE classes that a high school student would take, but would expose students in the middle grades to various career paths, he added.
“They can see if (a certain career path) is something they like and enjoy,” Sutton said. “They might want to pursue it in high school and as a career.”
The superintendent noted that the state is working to modernize CTE programs, to expand beyond the what people might remember from vocational education in the past.
The College & Career Ready learning system which Warren County Schools purchased will allow students to explore the following fields: computer graphics and game development, criminalistics, design and marketing, digital audio production, emergency and fire management services, flight and drone technology, introduction to computer science, introduction to culinary arts, introduction to health science careers, occupational health and safety-construction, robotics, structural engineering and video production.
Fogg said that WCMS students will utilize the College & Career Ready lab as part of their regular classroom activities. He anticipates that the learning system will be a valuable tool for CTE program staff to help guide students to the high school and CTE pathway that is best for them based on their likes and dislikes.
