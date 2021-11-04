Warren County has chosen Eastpointe to manage publicly-funded services for county residents with mental health needs, substance use disorders, and intellectual or developmental disabilities.
The county is realigning with Eastpointe after a vetting process. Eastpointe will begin serving Warren County on Dec. 1.
The transition from Warren’s current vendor, Cardinal Innovations, is underway. Eastpointe, Cardinal, the NC Department of Health and Human Services, and Warren County leaders are working together to create a seamless transition that ensures members’ continuity of services.
Eastpointe and Warren County will hold a member and community listening session from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 10 to introduce Eastpointe to the community and answer residents’ questions. The meeting will be held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US 158 business east, Warrenton, and live streamed. For more information, and to sign-up for an online session, visit https://www.eastpointe.net/warren-county/.
CEO Sarah Stroud feels that Eastpointe is perfectly positioned to serve Warren County’s needs. “Our team has been serving rural eastern North Carolina for decades. We have a unique perspective, and a deep understanding, of Warren residents’ challenges.”
She described how Eastpoint will begin its work to serve Warren County: “We will begin by partnering with the county’s providers to create a member-focused experience and investing the resources necessary to deliver high-quality care.”
Tare Davis, chairman of the Warren County Board of Commissioners, said that “the county is excited to partner with Eastpointe. Our citizens’ needs must come first. We know that’s the foundation of their approach. Their track record of offering innovative services for rural communities and collaborating with local governments makes them the best partner for Warren County moving forward.”
Eastpointe will continue serving Warren County after July 1, 2022, as a Behavioral Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disability Tailored Plan within the state’s new Medicaid managed care system. Tailored Plans will manage physical and mental health benefits, pharmacy services, and long-term services and supports for those with acute behavioral health challenges.
