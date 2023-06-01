Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will host a Fried Chicken Dinner fundraiser on Friday, June 16, from 5-7 p.m.
The event is drive through or dine in for fried chicken, green beans, boiled potatoes, roll, dessert and water for $12 per plate. Preorders are highly encouraged and may be placed by calling 434-689-2739 prior to 10 p.m daily. Preorders will be accepted until 10 p.m. Thursday, June 15.
The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department’s Firehouse is located at 1697 Palmer Springs Rd. (the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road) in Palmer Springs, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.