Magnolia Earnest Park.jpg

Pictured are the renovated tennis and basketball courts at Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park.

 

On Friday, July 1, at 10 a.m., a ribbon cutting will be held for Phase I renovations of the Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park in the Soul City community. 

Warren County received a grant award from North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund to assist with renovations at Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park. Phase I included renovations to the basketball and tennis courts, upgrades to the pump house electrical, and adding an additional paved walking area. 

In celebration of the Phase I completions, Warren County is offering free activities following the ribbon cutting until 11:30 a.m., including:

• Tie-dye T-shirts: Participants can make their own (while supplies last) 

• Tennis courts: Racquets and balls available to use, as well as door prizes

• Basketball court: Basketballs available, as well as youth shooting station for prizes 

• Free ice cream (while supplies last)

The Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park is located at 252 Duke Dr., Norlina. Phase II renovations will include picnic shelter and bathhouse renovations. 