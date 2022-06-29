On Friday, July 1, at 10 a.m., a ribbon cutting will be held for Phase I renovations of the Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park in the Soul City community.
Warren County received a grant award from North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund to assist with renovations at Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park. Phase I included renovations to the basketball and tennis courts, upgrades to the pump house electrical, and adding an additional paved walking area.
In celebration of the Phase I completions, Warren County is offering free activities following the ribbon cutting until 11:30 a.m., including:
• Tie-dye T-shirts: Participants can make their own (while supplies last)
• Tennis courts: Racquets and balls available to use, as well as door prizes
• Basketball court: Basketballs available, as well as youth shooting station for prizes
• Free ice cream (while supplies last)
The Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park is located at 252 Duke Dr., Norlina. Phase II renovations will include picnic shelter and bathhouse renovations.
