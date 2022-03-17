The parent empowerment workshop, “Ways to Help Your Child Succeed in School With or Without an IEP,” will take place Saturday, March 26, at 10:30 am in the Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. This workshop is the third and final workshop of the local Parent Empowerment Series.
A collaborative effort between North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Warren County, Dr. Patricia Brewer, associate professor of Education and Special Education coordinator at North Carolina Wesleyan College, Rocky Mount, and the Living and Learning Youth Center in Warren County, this workshop is designed to help parents and other members of the community learn to become better advocates for children.
During the workshop, “Ways to Help Your Child Succeed in School With or Without an IEP,” participants will be able to:
• Understand the importance of high expectations and setting them,
• Learn how to ask questions of their child’s school performance,
• Explore active school involvement (attend parent conferences, volunteer),
• Identify and know the roles of the school community (teachers, administration, and other services),
• Understand parents’ rights,
• Model behavior (such as reading with the child, helping with the homework, encouraging the child, praising the child’s work, listening to the child, talking to the
child), and advocating positively and constructively in school matters.
Dr. Brewer, facilitator for the workshop, is highly engaging and interactive with audiences and often sets the tone of the workshop by asking the question, ”What is a child’s cry?” She then summarizes by saying that a child’s cry is a call for help and that call can be demonstrated in many ways, such as a child not wanting to go to school or acting out. Brewer has been quoted as saying, “As parents, we want the best for our kids, but we need to be armed with knowledge as well.”
Parents, caregivers and the community at large are invited to attend the free workshop to gain insight on ways to advocate for children and engage in discussion of ways to help families successfully navigate through schools.
To register for this workshop, go to www.warren.ces.ncsu.edu. For more information, contact Crystal Smith at Warren County Cooperative Extension, 252-257-3640, or cmsmith2@ncsu.edu; or Terry Alston Jones, 252-226-9817 or tajones@livingandlearningyouthcenter.org.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
