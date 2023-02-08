Keishawn and Brittany Mayes, a husband and wife team, opened Beauty Destination on U.S. 1 in Norlina to fill a beauty supply need in the community. A ribbon cutting ceremony and other festivities marked its grand opening on Saturday.
For the Mayeses, the business represents achieving a dream they have had for the past 10 years.
“There is a need in the community for this type of business,” Keishawn Mayes said. “People are having to travel so far for beauty supplies and hair products. If you buy local, you help to stimulate the local economy.”
When customers walk into Beauty Destination, they will enter a hair salon for both women and men. In this space, licensed cosmetologists, acting as independent contractors, provide a variety of services, including haircuts, color, styling, hair extensions and more. There are still positions open for another licensed cosmetologist and nail technician.
Much of the space is devoted to beauty supplies, especially hair care products for all types and textures of hair. Items for both women and men are available.
“We offer every type of hair product and accessory for all types of hair,” Mayes said. This includes shampoos, conditioners, treatments and styling products of the major brands. In addition, there is braiding hair with a line of wigs and hair extensions coming in soon.
There are also beard trimmers and men’s grooming products, hair styling tools and hair accessories, including hair bows and barrettes for children, combs and brushes, and other articles.
Other items that are available include makeup mirrors, makeup sponges, tweezers, nail clippers, files and more.
Keishawn and Brittany Mayes plan to expand their range of products in the future, based upon suggestions from community residents about their needs. Among the items they would like to add are skincare products and nail polish.
The Mayeses want local residents to think of Beauty Destination first when they need to pick up products to keep them looking their best.
“When you think of a place to go for hair products, we want to be that place for everything in the cosmetics world,” Keishawn Mayes said.
Beauty Destination, located at 502 US Hwy. 1 North, Norlina, is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information, call 252-701-0116 or find the business on Facebook at Beauty Destination, LLC. On Saturday, the Soulbachi Food Truck will be on site.
