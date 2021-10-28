The North Carolina Research & Engagement Group, LLC held Warren County’s Community Engagement Forum, Part II on Saturday, Oct. 23, in a virtual format. The theme of the forum was “Educate, Engage, and Empower: Pathways to Economic Success,” and presenters managed to do it all; educate, engage and empowered the audience.
Facilitated by Warren County native Dr. Tanya D. Ayscue, chief operations officer of NCREG, the forum was packed full with information, resources and tools for citizens to create, develop and grow their businesses, making them able to compete for state and local contracts and to gain employment. Since this was the second forum held in Warren County, the information presented was instructional and provided details on how a business owner gets started and the actual steps it takes to become certified as a Historically Underutilized Business.
Dr. William Munn, senior policy analyst with NC REG, gave a compelling, detailed, but abbreviated historical context describing how Warren County became and was the fourth richest county in North Carolina in 1860, and today, 161 years later, ranks as the 11th most economically distressed county in the state. Dr. Munn began by telling the audience, “Historical context is where you start when you want to tell a story.”
And the forum presenters did just that; they gave riveting accounts of how rural areas like Warren County become disenfranchised communities, leaving vulnerable populations behind and disconnected from viable resources needed to gain access to funding and capital necessary to build, develop and grow sustainable businesses.
With one of those crucial resources being broadband, Jeremy Collins, of the North Carolina Office of Digital Equity presented the State of Broadband in North Carolina. Collins said that North Carolina is known to have the first office of digital equity in the country, adding that broadband should be a utility, making sure every human has digital tools needed for success. He also stated that the efforts to build fiber optic infrastructure is not new and has been ongoing for at least 100 years.
In addition, Sharonetta McIntyre of the NC MBDA Business Center of the North Carolina Department of Administration and Historically Underutilized Businesses shared an overview of the main roles of the HUB office, such as HUB certification, NC Small Business Enterprise certification, and providing support and compliance to these entities. McIntyre, shared eligibility criteria and step-by-step details to attain those certifications, along with information on the purpose of the HUB Small Business Impact Grant, RETOOLNC, designed to help address the challenges that certified NC Historically Underutilized Businesses and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms are facing as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
James Heyward and Kory Franklin of Heyward CPA provided tips on how to grow your business, while Scott Wolford highlighted ways small business owners can access capital. Also, Tunya Smith, director of the NCDOT Office of Civil Rights, highlighted the state’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program and on-the-Job-training programs and highlighted several jobs that are currently greatly needed such as appraiser, and businesses to provide snow and ice removal, among others.
At the end of the forum, attendees participated in a roundtable discussion about the information shared and next steps to take in Warren County.
To watch a recording of the forum, visit www.ncreg.org. For more information about NC REG and their efforts in Warren County, call 919-229-9455 or email info@ncreg.org.
The North Carolina Research & Engagement Group’s mission is to build a research and engagement platform that educates, equips and empowers civil servant leaders, Black and other minority groups to access, process and use quality of life data to facilitate effective social and economic engagements. NCREG held its initial Community Engagement Forum in Warrenton in July, starting a conversation on Historically Underutilized Businesses in Warren County. The organization is working to educate citizens of North Carolina about historically underutilized businesses and how businesses can become HUB certified, which would allow them opportunities to bid on various state contracts.
Note: The North Carolina Department of Administration oversees the Hub office. According to its website, www.ncadmin.nc.gov, created by executive order in 1999,
“The HUB office was established to increase the amount of goods and services acquired by state agencies from businesses owned and controlled by HUB firms, work towards eliminating barriers that reduce the participation of HUB firms in the marketplace, and in state government procurement and contracting, and to encourage purchasing officers and capital project coordinators within the state agencies, departments, universities and community colleges to identify and utilize HUB vendors, contactors and service providers, as well as to educate HUB
firms on ‘How To Do Business’ with the State of North Carolina and to provide resources for HUB firms.”
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
