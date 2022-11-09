The Nov. 8 General Election brought no surprises in Warren County races since most positions were uncontested.
Unofficial results for races at the county, state and federal levels are as follows:
County offices
Incumbent Tare (T) Davis ran unopposed for Warren County Commissioner representing District 2, receiving 5,626 votes.
Incumbent Victor Hunt ran unopposed for Warren County Commissioner representing District 3, receiving 5,618 votes.
For Warren County Commissioner representing District 4, incumbent Bertadean Williams Baker was re-elected with 4,689 votes. A miscellaneous write-in candidate received 1,085 votes.
Incumbent Lisa F. Blalock ran unopposed for Warren County Clerk of Superior Court, receiving 5,946 votes.
John Branche ran unopposed for Warren County Sheriff, receiving 5,953 votes.
For Warren Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor, Charles Lynch and Brenda Collier were elected, receiving 4,822 and 2,751 votes, respectively. Craig Seaman received 2,372 votes, and a miscellaneous write-in candidate received 80 votes.
Federal offices
Republican Ted Budd was elected to the US Senate, defeating Cheri Beasley of the Democratic Party, Matthew Hoh of the Green Party and Shannon W. Bray of the Libertarian Party. Warren County supported Beasley with 4,308 votes. Budd received 2,726 votes in Warren County, while other candidates received less than 100.
Democrat Don Davis was elected to the US House of Representatives representing District 1, defeating Republican Sandy Smith. Warren County voters also supported Davis with 4,429 votes, compared with 2,671 votes for Smith.
State offices
Republican Richard Dietz was elected as NC Supreme Court Associate Justice for Seat 3, defeating Democrat Lucy Inman. Warren County voters cast their support with Inman, who received 4,363 votes here. Dietz received 2,730.
Republican Trey Allen was elected as NC Supreme Court Associate Justice for Seat 5, defeating Democrat Sam J. Ervin IV. Warren County voters supported Ervin with a vote total of 4,332 compared with 2,756 for Allen.
Republican Julie Tate Flood was elected as NC Court of Appeals Judge for Seat 8, defeating Democrat Carolyn Jennings Thompson. Warren County voters supported Thompson with a vote total of 4,299 compared to 2,775 for Flood.
Republican Donna Stroud was elected as NC Court of Appeals Judge for Seat 9, defeating Democrat Brad A. Salmon. Warren County voters supported Salmon with a vote total of 4,254 compared with 2,821 for Stroud.
Republican John M. Tyson was elected as NC Court of Appeals Judge for Seat 10, defeating Democrat Gale Murray Adams. Warren County voters supported Adams with a vote total of 4,280 compared with 2,791 for Tyson.
Republican Michael J. Stading was elected as NC Court of Appeals Judge for Seat 11, defeating Democrat Darren Jackson. In Warren County, voters supported Jackson with a vote total of 4,301 compared to 2,773 for Stading.
Republican Bobby Hanig was elected to the NC State Senate representing District 3, defeating Democrat Valerie Jordan. Warren County voters supported Jordan with a vote total of 4,313 compared with 2,767 for Hanig.
Democrat Michael H. Wray was elected to the NC House of Representatives representing District 27, defeating Republican Wes Tripp. Warren County voters also supported Wray with a vote total of 4,373, compared to 2,712 for Tripp.
District offices
Ben Hunter ran unopposed for NC District Court Judge District 9B-Seat 1. In Warren County, he received 5,945 votes.
Mike Waters ran unopposed for District Attorney for District 11. In Warren County, he received 4,583 votes.
