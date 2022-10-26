One Stop Early Voting for the Nov. 8 General Election is off to a strong start here as the Warren County Board of Elections reports that almost 1,100 voters have cast ballots over the past five days.
Early Voting began on Thursday, Oct. 20, and will continue through Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Board of Elections Office, located at 309 N. Main St., Warrenton, in the John Graham Annex Building.
Early Voting will be held Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 29, ballots may be cast from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 5, Early Voting will be held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Those who have not registered to vote may do so and cast their ballots the same day during the Early Voting period. Current voters may verify that their registration information is correct by calling the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114 or visiting the North Carolina State Board of Elections website at www.ncsbe.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.