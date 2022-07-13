The state will not seek the death penalty against Eustace Michael Robinson, 35, of Norlina, who is charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting at the Warrenton Speedway in January of this year.
At that time Sgt. M. Oakley of the Warrenton Police Department reported that officers were dispatched late on Jan. 13 to a suspicious vehicle call at the Speedway. He indicated that it was determined that there had been a shooting and that a Joseph Leonard Davis had passed away.
The Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department helped to secure the scene. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted the Warrenton Police Department with crime scene processing and investigation.
Oakley reported that with the additional assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect was identified and located. Robinson turned himself in to Sheriff’s Office investigators on Jan. 15.
Robinson appeared before Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. on June 27 for what is known as a Rule 24 hearing. At that time, the state indicated that it will be non-capital, meaning the death penalty will not be sought. Robinson’s bond was set at $250,000 secured, and he will make his next court appearance on Aug. 8.
Other cases
The following pleas were accepted or judgments handed down during the June 27 session of Warren County Superior Case Management Court:
• Christa Sara Coley, plea of guilty to misdemeanor breaking and entering; sentenced to 45 days in the Warren County Detention Center, suspended, 12 months supervised probation; ordered to pay court costs, attorney fee and $150 restitution; ordered to complete 24 hours of community service within 90 days and to not go upon the property of Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church; charges of felony larceny after break/enter and felony conspiracy to break and enter a building-felony/larceny voluntarily dismissed.
• Kenneth Wayne Dickerson, charges of felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault on a female voluntarily dismissed.
• Joshua Brian Chastain, pleas of guilty to 11 counts of felony obtain property by false pretense; sentenced to 9-20 months in the Department of Adult Corrections; ordered to pay court costs and attorney fee as a condition of post release supervision; plea of guilty to addition count of felony obtain property by false pretense; sentenced to 9-20 months in the DAC at the expiration of the previous sentence; 13 counts of felony breaking and/or entering, 13 county of felony financial card theft, 12 counts of misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 28 counts of felony identify theft and 16 counts of felony obtain property by false pretense voluntarily dismissed.
• Jeffrey N. Pendergrass, plea of guilty to felony attempted larceny; sentenced to 10-21 months in the DAC; ordered to pay court costs and attorney fees as a condition of post release supervision; charge of misdemeanor injury to personal property voluntarily dismissed.
• Matthew Anthony Sanderson, plea of guilty to felony attempt trafficking marijuana; sentenced to 5-15 months in the DAC, suspended, 36 months supervised probation; ordered to pay court costs and $2,600 fine; ordered to complete 125 hours of community service, undergo a substance abuse assessment and carry a copy of the judgment at all times; probation transferred to Mecklenburg County; charges of felony trafficking in marijuana, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun and felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver MDA/MDMA voluntarily dismissed.
