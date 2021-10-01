The themes of hope, resilience and inspiration characterized the day as members of the Golden Journeys Community Circle held a Gift of Giving event at the Ernest & Magnolia Recreation Park in the Soul City community on Thursday, Sept 9. Jane Ball-Groom, program director, planned the event in collaboration with the UNC Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention’s Food, Fitness, Opportunity, Research Collaborative as a day of hope and resilience, highlighting “gifts of giving” and the importance of community stewardship toward promoting healthy eating and active lifestyles, and how to thrive during difficult times.
Activities included presentation of self-care gift bags to senior residents of Scott-Mitchell Housing, along with nutrition awareness and best cooking practices discussions, recognition award presentation, and an inspirational talk.
Members prepared and presented 45 self-care gift bags to Magnolia Jackson, on-site manager of Scott-Mitchell Housing, for distribution to senior and other residents of Scott-Mitchell Housing. Golden Journeys members who helped to prepare the bags included Vickie Jeffers, Beulah White, Virginia Broach, Giannelli Evans, Isolene Cooper and Jane Ball-Groom.
Jereann King Johnson presented miniature tissue holders made by the Heritage Quilters Giving Circle.
Representing and explaining key strategies of the UNC FFORC team were Tiki Windley, Community Circle project manager, and the Rev. William ‘Bill’ Kearney, field coordinator. Windley presented nutritional gifts and practices, with an emphasis on vegetables and fruits grown from community and backyard gardens, asking members, in times of need, to remember the wisdom of their grandparent’s cooking pot, where sometimes cooking with vegetable and fruit cores, stems, and peels provided daily, nutritional meals.
Geraldine ‘Gerri’ Cathcart, gospel minister, inspired members speaking about the power of hope and prayer, her worldwide ministry travels, and the beauty and hope that can be found in the human condition of all people.
Promoting rural women and minority entrepreneurship, Ball-Groom presented the Golden Journeys’ Bold-Initiative recognition to Crystal Myrick, developer and manager of The Warrenist, a digital interview, news and information platform about Warren County people, places, and events.
The Golden Journeys program was developed in 2017 by Ball-Groom along with the help of community associates Sterling Cheston, Gianelli Evans, and Virginia Broach. In collaboration with the UNC FFORC, the program has provided a series of activities focused on wellness pursuits in the areas of fitness, healthy eating, financial literacy, social and economic justice issues, stewardship, and creative writing and storytelling arts, discussion, and forums.
Others attending the event were Sterling Cheston, Dorothy Epps, Jane Hudson, Miriam Richards,and Crystal Myrick.
“Stressing the value, talent, and wisdom of older individuals, especially women in rural counties such as Warren, is important,” said Ball-Groom. “When one woman is lifted, a child and a family are lifted, and a community rises.”
