Two former Warren County High School siblings have graduated within two weeks of each other this December.
Justina Nicole Harvin, formerly Fields, WCHS Class of 2001, recently received her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Strayer University in Raleigh. She attended the commencement exercise in Baltimore, Md. on Dec. 4.
Her sibling, Dr. Shantel Monae Fields, WCHS Class of 2006, received her doctorate in Educational Leadership from Concordia University Chicago in River Forest, Ill. Fields attended the commencement exercise on Dec. 17.
Both sisters graduated with the same honors and 3.2 GPAs. The two siblings are the daughters of Dr. Celestine (Williams) Reams, recently retired teacher with Warren County Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.