The board of advisors for the Warren County Community Foundation will be accepting grant applications from organizations serving needs in the local community. The application period opens Friday, July 14, and closes Friday, Aug. 15, at noon. Applications may be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org/apply/grants.
Funds will be awarded from the community grantmaking fund for qualified groups including: those that are tax-exempt 501(c)3 public charities or units of government; public schools; fire and rescue departments; and religious entities.
The community grantmaking program funds a broad range of purposes to meet local needs that include education, human services, basic needs, arts, historical preservation, health, recreation, youth development, environment and animal welfare.
Special preference will be given to proposals focusing on education and food insecurity.
Grants typically range from $500 to $1,500.
Organizations should review the grant application guidelines before applying.
Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Warren County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
For more information, contact Kelly Lee, NCCF program officer, at klee@nccommunityfoundation.org or 252-557-0278.
