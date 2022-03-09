People draw inspiration from various sources to find their lifelong creative passion. For Warren County resident Jaja Crews, a visit to a balloon décor shop sparked her interest in a creative pursuit that grew into her Warrenton-based business, Crews Balloons.
Crews has lived in Warren County since 1994, but her family ties to the local area extend back for multiple generations. Her grandfather, Wilbert Daniels, owned the barbershop next to the Warren County Community Center, and her mother, Adele Plummer, is originally from Warrenton.
Crews herself did not start her career imaging that she would someday become a balloon artist. She worked for 16 years delivering mail.
However, she has always been interested in crafting. If a project involves glitter, all the better. It was this interest in crafting and creativity that piqued her interest when the saw the storefront of a balloon décor shop just a few years ago during a vacation.
“I was out sightseeing, and the storefront had balloon sculptures,” Crews said. “I had never seen balloon sculptures.”
Many people might be familiar with balloon animals that can be created by twisting one or two balloons. However, what Crews saw involved using many balloons of varying sizes, shapes and colors to form something spectacular.
That visit inspired her to research balloon sculpture, and she discovered a world of balloon artists. Crews took her first balloon class in 2018, and obtained the limited liability company designation for her business the following year. She is now working toward becoming a certified balloon artist.
Crews described her training to this point as valuable to her both as an artist and as an entrepreneur, from its focus on fundamentals and techniques of balloons sculpture to networking and other matters involved in operating a business. Next month, she will travel to New York for another class in the process toward earning her certification.
In the meantime, Crews Balloons has provided everything from arches, columns, centerpieces and custom designs for all occasions, including birthday parties, weddings, baby showers, anniversaries and more. Crews can create everything from a small balloon bouquet or sculpture to send someone with birthday or get well wishes to a large scale backdrop for an event.
“I strive to create anything that a client can imagine,” she said.
With access to multiple distributors, Crews offers a large inventory that includes the latest trends.
She explained that arches and columns are especially popular for special events. Columns, typically 6 feet tall, enhance the entranceway of the venue to set the tone of the event.
As a balloon artist, Crews also creates stand-alone works, such as 3-feet tall bunnies for Easter, an 8-9-foot ice cream cone, or spring flowers.
“My passion is to see what I can create to make someone else smile,” she said.
Crews asks that clients contact her at least two weeks before an event to allow adequate time for design and preparation, and for shipping of any products that must be ordered. For custom designs, Crews asks that clients contact her three weeks in advance.
When a client contacts Crews, she will ask about the date, time and venue of an event. She will also ask about a theme or what the client likes. Crews will then send the client inspiration photographs for potential designs. When the client selects a favorite photograph, Crews discusses sizes and quantities needed.
As she prepares her balloon creations, her husband, Joseph, helps with large jobs.
For a balloon artist like Crews, the range of balloon sizes, shapes and colors continues to provide a wealth of inspiration. Her favorite designs are Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and she especially loves how festive and colorful the designs for children’s parties can be. However, no matter the event, there are many options to make it special.
“Since balloons come in such variety, the possibilities are endless,” Crews said.
To contact Crews Balloons, call 252-425-0309, email crewsballoons@gmail.com, visit crewsballoons.com, or find the business on Instagram or Facebook @crewsballoons.
