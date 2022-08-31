The Town of Norlina Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at Town Hall, 139 Hyco St., Norlina. The hearing is scheduled to receive questions and input from the public regarding a proposed special use permit for a planned unit development at the end of Terrell Street.
Developer Michael Hurt of Hurt, LLC discussed plans for Parktown Villages during a special meeting of the board of adjustments on Tuesday. The planned unit development, or PUD, would be situated on a 70-acre parcel owned by Poplar Creek Properties.
A PUD is defined as a community of single-family homes, and sometimes condominiums or townhomes, where every homeowner belongs to a homeowners association.
The property proposed for Parktown Villages is located off Walker Avenue within the Norlina town limits and is next to land where the Kenya Christian Fellowship in America plans to construct its Retreat and Cultural Center.
Hurt told the board of adjustment that Parktown Villages will address a need for housing created by the Retreat and Cultural Center and ongoing growth in the area, such as the expansion of the Glen Raven Custom Fabrics, LLC Norlina Plant.
Plans for Parktown Villages include single family homes, duplexes, condominiums and three-story apartment buildings. Hurt anticipates that the single family homes would be sold in the $200,000-$300,000 price range.
More detailed information will be presented to the public during the public hearing. The special use permit request process also requires the board of adjustments to make a recommendation to the Norlina Town Board of Commissioners, which would then vote on the request.
