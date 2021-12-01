Vice Chief Marty Richardson.jpg

IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

Dr. Marvin “Marty” Richardson, center, takes the oath of office as the newly elected vice chief of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe. He is accompanied by his wife, Melissa Silver Richardson, and daughter, MacKenzie Yant Askae Richardson. Administering the oath of office is Tribal Chief Dr. Ogletree Richardson, at right.