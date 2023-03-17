GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club is currently accepting applications for a college scholarship to be awarded in May. The winner of this scholarship will be awarded $1,000.
Application forms are available from local high school guidance counselors or by calling Marilyn Glen at 540-718-2759. Completed applications must be mailed to Marilyn Glen at P.O. Box 332, Macon, NC, 27551, no later than Wednesday, April 3.
To be eligible, an applicant must be a graduating high school senior, a citizen of the United States and a resident of Warren County. Applicants must plan to attend an accredited university, college, two-year institution or technical school. A check will be made payable to the winner’s school of choice and may be applied towards books, fees or tuition.
