GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club is currently accepting applications for a college scholarship to be awarded in May.  The winner of this scholarship will be awarded $1,000.

Application forms are available from local high school guidance counselors or by calling Marilyn Glen at 540-718-2759.  Completed applications must be mailed to Marilyn Glen at P.O. Box 332, Macon, NC, 27551, no later than Wednesday, April 3.

To be eligible, an applicant must be a graduating high school senior, a citizen of the United States and a resident of Warren County.  Applicants must plan to attend an accredited university, college, two-year institution or technical school.  A check will be made payable to the winner’s school of choice and may be applied towards books, fees or tuition. 