The Warren County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an armed robbery Friday night at a residence on Kerr Lake Cole Bridge Road, which runs from the Oine area to the Virginia state line.
The incident was reported to the Sheriff’s Office around 9 p.m. the same night. According to the law enforcement report, the couple living at the residence heard a knock at the door and open the door a little. Two masked individuals pushed their way in carrying firearms and demanded money.
The report indicates that after the intruders were given a small amount of cash, they fled the scene. It is unknown whether the intruders fled by motor vehicle because the homeowner reported not hearing anything. No additional information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 252-257-3364, or its tip line at 252-257-1356.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.