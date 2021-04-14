The Warrenton Town Board officially filled its most recent vacancy Monday night with the swearing in of Edna Scott. She was appointed by the board last month from a group of three town residents interested in a seat left open after Commissioner Tom Hardy resigned in December due to a work conflict.
Town commissioners filled a vacant seat last fall after a board member resigned due to relocation.
During the brief monthly meeting that followed, the board handled routine matters and approved several motions, including one to list for sale, by public auction, a residential building lot on Hazelwood Street that was given to the town. The listing will be placed on govdeals.com no earlier than May 12 with a minimum bid of $7,000.
The town board also: approved the mayor to sign the agreement for acceptance of $218,000 in grant funding for new garbage and dump trucks with no town match required; approved a resolution for sale of four riding mowers, declared surplus, from the streets department by public auction no earlier than May 12, with a minimum bid of $300 each and publicly noticed on the town’s website; and approved a resolution opposing NC Senate Bill 349 and NC House Bill 401, on recommendation of the NC League of Municipalities, taking the stance that the legislation would take away local governments’ control over land use, would damage property values and take away homeowner rights.
