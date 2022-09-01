Warren County native Makayla Williams joined the staff of the Lake Gaston Gazette-Observer last week as a reporter. She will also assist The Warren Record with some assignments.
The daughter of Priscilla Williams and Gary Williams of Arcola, Williams is a 2018 graduate of Warren Early College High School. There, she was active with the Mock Trial Team for two years.
Williams continued her education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she earned a degree in Journalism and Graphic Design from the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, and a degree in English.
At UNC, she was active with the Carolina Indian Circle, Black Student Movement and the UNC UKDP Dance Team.
In the local community, Williams is a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Arcola. She enjoys hanging out with her two cats, Greg and Killua, reading, dancing and playing video games.
Williams expressed excitement about returning to her home community and seeing how much the local area has grown since she graduated from high school.
“I’m most excited and looking forward to being able to come back to my hometown and experience all of the new things,” she said.
Williams looks forward to watching the community’s continued growth and is grateful for the opportunity to be able to share it with others through her work.
“Being able to write at the paper and report on it is just an amazing added bonus,” she said.
