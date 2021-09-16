The Chapel Hill Police Department announced this afternoon that it has made an arrest in the murder case of Warren County native Faith Hedgepeth, charging Miguel Enrique Olivares with first-degree murder.
During a press conference Thursday afternoon, the Chapel Hill Police Department said that after analyzing almost 230 DNA samples, DNA from Olivares matched DNA from the crime scene nine years ago.
Hedgepeth was described as a bright young woman full of potential whose life was tragically cut short.
Olivares is confined in the Durham County Detention Facility.
See a more complete article in the Sept. 22 edition of The Warren Record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.