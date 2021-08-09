The Warren County Health Department will hold COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics on Tuesday, Aug, 10, and Friday, Aug. 13, starting at 9 a.m. Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.
Anyone 18 years and older who would like to schedule an appointment may call the health department at 252-257-1185. Walk-ins are also welcome.
HOPE Regional Medical Clinic is also offering the Pfizer vaccine for patients 12-17 years old. Call the clinic at 252-517-9090 to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.