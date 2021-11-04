The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its Oct. 11 regular monthly meeting.

The board approved the employment of the following:

• Transportation: William Alston, bus driver

• Northside K-8 School: Stephen Boone, Exceptional Children one-on-one teacher assistant; Volany Carias, Spanish co-teacher

• Warren County Middle School: Markell Brown, behavior support interventionist; Porando Taylor, Career and Technical Education teacher (Computer Skills)

• Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Gail Coleman and Deloris Somerville, day tutors; Wilton Drumgo, Jr., custodian

• Central Office: Evelyn Griffin, administrative assistant (Testing & Accountability)

• Warren County High School: Armand Hargrove, dean of students; Megan Watson-Williams, English teacher

• Vaughan Elementary School: Aisa Nones, first-grade teacher; Rhonda Rigsby, second-grade teacher

The following vacancies were reported:

• Northside K-8 School: instructional/Multi-Tiered Systems of Support coach, instructional assistant

• Vaughan Elementary School: third-grade teacher, Exceptional Children teacher

• Warren County Middle School: second-grade Social Studies teacher, Career and Technical Education teacher (Business), school counselor

• Warren County High School: Career and Technical Education teacher (Trade & Industry), assistant principal, Social Studies teacher, online facilitator

• Central Office: Career and Technical Education director, director of Secondary Education, chief operations officer, chief academic officer, two social workers, two school nurses, English Language Learners day tutor, chief finance officer

 