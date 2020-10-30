Warren County government has released a Fiscal Year 2020-21 Budget Book on the county’s website to give the public a better understanding of county governments and the factors that are considered in developing the annual budget.
Charla Duncan, senior assistant to the county manager, discussed the budget book during the Warren County Board of Commissioners’ Oct. 21 work session.
She said that the county budget has been published on the Warren County website for a number of years, but its spreadsheet format may be difficult for the public to understand and would not outline why budgetary expenditures are made.
The 164-page book includes a readers’ guide outlining the information provided in the budget book and where it can be found.
The section, “Warren County at a Glance” gives general information about the county, including demographics.
Readers will find photographs of each member of the Warren County Board of Commissioners, along with a listing of the district he or she serves. A map of the county showing commissioner districts and the townships they cover is also provided. Other maps show the county’s fire, water and sewer districts.
The budget book devotes a section to the goals the board of county commissioners have set for fiscal year 2021 as part of a strategic plan covering the next five to seven years. Goals are broken down by the following categories: infrastructure, recreation, organization capacity and partnerships.
Warren County Manager Vincent Jones’ budget message for fiscal year 2020-21 outlines the major components of the current fiscal year’s budget and compares the budget for the current fiscal year with the 2019-20 budget. Jones’ budget message provides an explanation of how funding is used and factors to the considered in preparing future budgets.
A number of graphics have been included to highlight revenue sources and expenditures and the percentage of the county budget they represent. Other information is designed to help the public better understand county policies related to fund balances (or cash reserves).
The budget book notes that each fiscal year, the county contributes funding for a number of resources outside county departments that provides services to local citizens and/or to Warren County as a whole. These resources include the following: court facilities, Halifax County Emergency Medical Services, Kerr Area Transportation Authority, NC Forest Service, Lake Gaston Weed Control, fire protection, Area Mental Health, Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Rural Operating Assistance Program, Vance-Granville Community College, Franklin Vance Warren Opportunity Network, and nonprofit organizations.
Duncan told commissioners that much of the budget book is devoted to information about county departments and the roles they play in providing services for local residents. This portion of the budget book also includes departmental budgets that outline how funding is allocated.
The book concludes with appendices that cover the following topics: the budget progress, the budget ordinance, departmental fee schedules, full-time employment positions, the job classification schedule, county basis of budgeting fund balance appropriations, and debt servicing.
Duncan said that the budget book transforms the numbers and columns of budget spreadsheets into a narrative form that is easier to understand.
“It is a visual representation of the (county) ledger sheets,” she said. “People can see how their tax dollars are spent.”
The budget book for fiscal year 2020-21 is available at warrencountync.com on the Finance Department page. For more information, contact the Warren County Manager’s Office at 252-257-3115.
