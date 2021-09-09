The announcement that Hollister native Brooke Simpson's family, friends and fans were waiting for came last night — she advanced to the finals of NBC's "America's Got Talent."
During Tuesday's semifinals, she once again drew praise from the judges, this time with her cover of "Bad Habits" by Ed Sheeran. As the competition has moved along, the judges have praised Simpson for her talent and how she shows that she belongs on the big stage.
As Wednesday's results show began, everyone pulling for Simpson was relieved when her name was not called among the acts in danger of not advancing.
This week, Simpson's family, friends and fans did not have to wait that long to hear that she had advanced to the finals. Simpson expressed shock that she made it, but all her fans would probably disagree.
The finals performance show will air on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and the "America's Got Talent" winner will be revealed on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Both shows air at 8 p.m. on NBC. Vote for Simpson Tuesday night by downloading the AGT app or going to nbc.com/agtvote.
