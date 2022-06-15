During a budget work session Monday evening, the Norlina Town Board reached consensus on a proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23 that holds the tax rate at 70 cents per $100 valuation. Board members also agreed that strengthening the town’s police department will be a priority in the upcoming fiscal year.
The police department has been among the town’s top concerns during preparations for the upcoming fiscal year. Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese has noted that the town faces a challenge common to small communities in recruiting and retaining officers who may be attracted to larger towns and cities due to higher salaries.
Earlier this month, Keishawn Mayes resigned from his position as police chief. At that time, the town board granted authorization to send a letter of intent to Warren County Manager Vincent Jones asking for assistance from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in providing police services to the town of Norlina.
Before Mayes tendered his resignation, public speculation was growing that the town might not have a police department in the future and might look to the sheriff’s office to provide law enforcement on a permanent basis.
Several Norlina citizens expressed concerns about the future of the police department during the board’s June 6 regular meeting. Reese noted the concerns of local residents during Monday’s budget work session. He also said that he has been in communication with the state’s Law Enforcement Training & Standards office as Norlina works to rebuild its police department.
Reese said that the town’s camera system will remain a valuable tool as the town looks to the future. He recommended bringing back two patrol officer positions as the town works to ensure that an officer is on duty at all times.
The proposed budget establishes the salaries for the two patrol officer positions at $40,000 each.
Water and sewer budget
The water and sewer budget has also been a top concern as Norlina prepares for the upcoming fiscal year, especially an expected increase in the town payments and contributions related to the local wastewater treatment plant owned by Warren County. Users include Norlina, Warren County and Warrenton, which operates the plant.
The proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 allocates $214,000 toward the WWTP. The current fiscal year’s budget allocates $175,000 for that purpose. During Monday’s budget meeting, Reese told the board that so far this year, the town’s actual payments and contributions related to the WWTP have been $211,000.
He told board members that there is no alternative but to raise water and sewer rates.
The proposed budget increases water rates by 50 cents from $6 to $6.50 per thousand gallons inside the town limits, and from $7.25 to $7.75 per thousand gallons outside the town limits.
The proposed budget increases sewer rates by $1 from $6.50 to $7.50 per thousand gallons inside the town limits, and from $8.75 to $9.75 outside the town limits.
Budget public hearing
The Norlina Town Board will conduct a public hearing about the proposed 2022-23 budget at 5:30 p.m. on June 30 at Town Hall, located at 139 Hyco St., Norlina. Copies of the proposed budget are available at Town Hall.
The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.