The week’s proceedings in the first-degree murder trial of Lester Kearney, 38, of Littleton concluded with a Friday court session that finished before noon. Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. is presiding over the trial in Warren County Superior Court.
Kearney is charged in connection with a March 9, 2018, home invasion and fire at the home of the Rev. John Alford and his wife, Dr. Nancy Alford, that severely injured Rev. Alford and resulted in the death of his wife.
The co-defendant in the case, Kevin Munn, 34, of the Afton-Elberon community, entered guilty pleas in 2018 to first-degree murder charges related to the death of Nancy Alford and in the 2017 shooting death of Vance County businessman Tommy Ellington.
Friday began as Spencer McInvaille, digital forensics examiner with Envista Forensics, answered questions from both the state and defense. He testified that cell tower information from the morning of March 9, 2018, indicated that there were 21 calls or text messages sent from or received by a cellphone associated with Lester Kearney between 9:04 and 11:42 a.m. McInvaille said that 13 were outgoing, including four before 10:30 a.m.
Jurors also heard testimony from a Norlina resident who lived in Afton in March 2018. She testified that she knew Kevin Munn and his sister, Kristina Saferite, at the time and that she was in Saferite’s van with a couple of children after Saferite told her that Munn was working out of town and needed to be picked up so he could return to Warrenton. The former Afton resident further testified that after picking Munn up, the group went to another location where she saw a gray Mercedes.
The jury saw video footage from surveillance cameras at two locations which showed footage of a person in the back of a vehicle and a person running down a street. A forensics video analyst presented original video and footage that he enhanced to make the images as clear as possible and displayed side-by-side images of the person from each video.
For a more complete article, see the April 6 edition of The Warren Record. Court proceedings will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.
