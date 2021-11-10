At a time when other small businesses might be struggling to recover from economic hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Warren County independent insurance agent Jimmie Sidberry continues to find success.
“I did not have problems with COVID-19,” he told the newspaper last week.
Sidberry, a resident of the Greenwood Community near Warrenton, was born in Jackonville in Onslow County and spent much of his career in New York City.
After moving to New York City, he met Warren County native and John R. Hawkins High School graduate Myre Williams, the daughter of the late Leslie and Vera Williams.
Jimmie and Myre married, and Jimmie built a longtime career in the printing industry. He owned and operated St. Albans Printing Company, Inc. in St. Albans, Queens, N.Y. from 1969-2009. The commercial printing company specialized in everything from business cards to books.
Today, the company is still going strong as St. Albans Digital Printing Inc. Its website proudly notes that the company was founded by “the legendary Jimmie Sidberry.”
In 2009, the Sidberrys moved to Warren County, where Jimmie focused on everything related to building a house. That occupied almost all of his time for a few years. However, after he had completed all of this hard work, Jimmie found that he had nothing to do.
That all changed one Sunday after church when his niece asked if he would be interested in working in the insurance industry. Jimmie said no, but, the following day, he received a phone call asking him the same question. This time, his response was different.
“I said yes automatically,” Jimmie said.
That meant months of study and training so that he could earn his insurance license.
“I hadn’t studied like that in 50 years,” Jimmie said.
He entered the insurance business in 2013 and worked for insurance agents in Raleigh until 2017 when he became an independent insurance agent.
Jimmie focuses on health and life insurance. While he helps people up to age 85 set up life insurance policies, he finds that much of his work revolves around helping seniors with Medicare and Medicaid, for example matching seniors with Medicaid plans that offer monthly healthy food cards and quarterly over the counter product benefits.
Jimmy is grateful for the opportunity to help seniors understand Medicare, especially this time of year during Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment. He talks to clients about their needs, including the prescription medications they take, to recommend plans that would be best for them for the upcoming year. Jimmy noted that because someone’s health needs and the insurance plans themselves may change from year to year, it is important for clients to re-evaluate their plans each year.
He strives to help clients understand annual changes in plans and also works to help people new to Medicare.
“If they are turning 65, I help them understand Medicare and what it does and doesn’t do,” Jimmy said.
As an independent insurance agent, having no brick and mortar office proved to be an advantage when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Jimmy could be found on a regular basis assisting the public from a space in the Henderson Walmart.
Today, he occupies a space near the checkout area at the Walmart, located at 200 N. Cooper Dr., Henderson from 1-5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Jimmy may also be reached by calling 919-500-9648, emailing jsgreengroup@gmail.com or via the website jsgreengroup.buymedigap.net.
Licensed for North Carolina and Virginia, he assists clients from Warren and surrounding counties.
While Jimmy helps the public understand life insurance, Medicare and Medicaid, he may also provide inspiration that they, too, can find success in a second career in retirement.
