The Macon Board of Town Commissioners has reached consensus on a $97,900 proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The board will conduct a public meeting about the budget at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Town Hall, 144 Cedar St., Macon.
Revenues expected to be available during the upcoming fiscal year include the following: $16,000 in ad valorem taxes, $39,500 in local option sales tax, $5,500 in franchise tax, $600 in beer and wine tax, $4,400 in state street aid known as Powell Bill funding, $5,500 in landfill user fees, $100 in miscellaneous revenue, $3,500 in donations, $300 in General Fund interest, $300 in Powell Bill interest and $22,200 in fund balance, or cash reserves.
The following expenditures have been budgeted for the upcoming fiscal year:
General government: $3,700 for the town clerk, $3,600 for the governing body, $1,500 for dues and subscriptions, $50 for bank charges, $500 for advertising, $2,600 for insurance, $1,600 for office supplies, $3,000 for supplies, $700 for telephone, $250 for postage, $5,700 for auditing/bookkeeping, $3,000 for attorney fees, $3,100 for repairs, building and grounds, $2,000 for utilities, $1,450 for payroll taxes, $50 for rent expense, $3,200 for landfill user fees, $2,500 for elections, $1,500 for truck maintenance and $500 for miscellaneous.
Public safety: $2,200 for the fire department
Cultural and recreation: $3,500 for recreation
Transportation: $11,500 for street salaries, $4,400 for Powell Bill, $4,200 for utilities and street lights, and $1,600 for gas and oil
Capital outlay: $30,000
The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
