The Warren Soil and Water Conservation District has funds available and is taking applications for the NC Ag. Cost Share Programs’ 2023 program year (Fall ‘22- Spring ‘23) to assist landowners and producers that have water quality and water quantity issues on agricultural lands.
This cost share assistance is available for the installation of approved best management practices.
Agricultural landowners and producers should stop by the office located at 820 US Hwy. 158 Business West, Suite 102 or call 252-257-4141, ext. 3 to discuss their water quality and water quantity concerns. There is no charge for this service.
