Kimberly Mack, district director for Congressman Don Davis, presents Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Chief Dr. B. Ogletree Richardson and other Tribal officials with a copy of remarks made by Congressman Davis before the House of Representatives that are recorded as part of the Congressional Record.
A copy of the remarks from the Congressional Record Online indicates that Davis highlighted the Tribe, with 4,000 members living in North Carolina’s First Congressional District, recognized Chief Richardson and reflected on his attendance at the Tribe’s Pow-Wow earlier in the year. In his remarks, Davis also announced his intention to introduce a bill calling for federal recognition of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe.
