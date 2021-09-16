Warren County has extended the deadline for its Abandoned Manufactured Home Demolition Grant through Feb. 25, 2022.
The NC Department of Environmental Quality, through the State Solid Waste Trust Fund, previously awarded Warren County a $10,000 grant to assist in the deconstruction of abandoned manufactured homes as part of the enforcement of the county’s abandoned manufactured home ordinance.
The board of commissioners first adopted the abandoned manufactured home ordinance in May 2008 and adopted an amended document in September 2009. From 2010 to 2017, Warren County was awarded three grants in three separate cycles through this program to aid eligible property owners in the legal deconstruction and disposal of abandoned singlewide or doublewide units. These grants totaled $89,500 over the seven-year period and resulted in the removal of approximately 50 units from the county.
The grant cycle originally opened on March 1, 2020. The cost to eligible property owners is $305 for a singlewide unit ($35 demolition permit and $270 landfill tipping fees) or $575 for a doublewide unit ($35 demolition permit and $540 landfill tipping fees). The selected contractor by the county will be reimbursed through the state-funded program administered by Warren County.
For more information or to apply for the county program, contact Ken Krulik, Planning and Zoning administrator, at 252-257-7027 or KenKrulik@warrencountync.gov. Forms may also be picked up at the Planning/Zoning and Code Enforcement Department, 542 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
