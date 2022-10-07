The Rho Tau Omega Sorority Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Incorporated collected and presented eyeglasses to the Warrenton chapter of the Lions Club International. This sorority’s initiative is designed to improve eye health and eye care for millions of people around the world by donating used eyeglasses in partnership with the local Lions Club. Pictured, from the left, are Carolyn Spain, chair of Target 5; Walter Gardner, Warrenton Lions Club, and Audrey S. Davis, chapter president. Committee members are Deanna H. Drumgo, Eva M. Clanton, Margaret W. Bullock, Wadie C. Ryan and Magnolia W. Clanton, Chapter vice president.
